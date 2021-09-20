A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

Authorities said they found a body matching the description of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing September 11. Her boyfriend returned from their road trip without her.

A map tracks the beginning of Petito's road trip with Brian Laundrie up until her disappearance.

Authorities said they found a body in Wyoming matching the description of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The discovery comes after Petito set off on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend earlier this summer, but wasn't with him when he returned this month.

Brian Laundrie, 23, came back to his parents' home on September 1 without Petito. Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing on September 11. She said she last spoke to her daughter on August 24.

Petito and Laundrie set out from Blue Point, New York, on July 2, Schmidt said. Petito documented much of their journey in Instagram photos. Here is a map showing the timeline of their trip.

Both Petito and Laundrie regularly posted about their "van life" journey on Instagram. Petito's last post was dated August 25.

The photo appeared to be taken in front of a mural of monarch butterflies in Ogden, Utah - more than a week after police officers in Moab were called to a "domestic incident" involving Petito and Laundrie on August 12.

According to posts on both of their Instagram pages, Laundrie and Petito were engaged in July 2020. But Petito's mother has said their engagement was called off. Petito's last known location is believed to be in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie - who refused police's requests to interview him on Petito's disappearance - has been labeled a "person of interest" in the case. On Friday, his family revealed they hadn't seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

During a press conference on Sunday, the FBI said they found a body in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming " consistent with the description" of Petito. An autopsy of the body for confirmation is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities were searching for him in Florida's Carlton Reserve over the weekend but announced that they "exhausted all avenues" in looking for him in the 25,000-acre preserve. However, his parent's home in North Port, Florida was declared a crime scene by authorities on Monday.