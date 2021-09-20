CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

By Taylor Ardrey,Kadia Tubman,Skye Gould
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Izj2N_0c0Y5FFN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prDay_0c0Y5FFN00
Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie

Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

  • Authorities said they found a body matching the description of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
  • Petito was reported missing September 11. Her boyfriend returned from their road trip without her.
  • A map tracks the beginning of Petito's road trip with Brian Laundrie up until her disappearance.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Authorities said they found a body in Wyoming matching the description of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The discovery comes after Petito set off on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend earlier this summer, but wasn't with him when he returned this month.

Brian Laundrie, 23, came back to his parents' home on September 1 without Petito. Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing on September 11. She said she last spoke to her daughter on August 24.

Petito and Laundrie set out from Blue Point, New York, on July 2, Schmidt said. Petito documented much of their journey in Instagram photos. Here is a map showing the timeline of their trip.

Both Petito and Laundrie regularly posted about their "van life" journey on Instagram. Petito's last post was dated August 25.

The photo appeared to be taken in front of a mural of monarch butterflies in Ogden, Utah - more than a week after police officers in Moab were called to a "domestic incident" involving Petito and Laundrie on August 12.

According to posts on both of their Instagram pages, Laundrie and Petito were engaged in July 2020. But Petito's mother has said their engagement was called off. Petito's last known location is believed to be in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Read more: A full timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's road trip that ended in her disappearance

Laundrie - who refused police's requests to interview him on Petito's disappearance - has been labeled a "person of interest" in the case. On Friday, his family revealed they hadn't seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

During a press conference on Sunday, the FBI said they found a body in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming " consistent with the description" of Petito. An autopsy of the body for confirmation is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities were searching for him in Florida's Carlton Reserve over the weekend but announced that they "exhausted all avenues" in looking for him in the 25,000-acre preserve. However, his parent's home in North Port, Florida was declared a crime scene by authorities on Monday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Friend Says Gabby Petito Missed Meeting in Yellowstone: Report

“Van-lifer” Gabrielle Petito was supposed to meet a friend in Yellowstone on Aug. 30, but the 22-year-old missed the rendezvous and never called, the friend tells The Sun. On the friend’s birthday, Aug. 29, Petito failed to phone and make concrete plans. The friend said, “She was supposed to call on my birthday and we were going to figure it all out then because her trip wasn’t on schedule. The whole thing is odd. My birthday is the 29th. I don’t know why she’d send that text [to her mom] and not message me.” On Aug. 30, Petito’s mother received a text from Petito’s number about not having cell service in Yosemite, 800 miles away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Road#Fbi#Blue Point#Grand Teton National Park#Carlton Reserve
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
HuffingtonPost

FBI Now Searching For Gabby Petito's Missing Fiancé, Brian Laundrie

The FBI has launched an investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Petito, a 22-year-old lifestyle influencer, vanished near the end of a “van life” cross-country road trip she and Laundrie, 23, had been writing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGO

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy