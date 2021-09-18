CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/18/21

KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Heartland Sports at 6p.m. 9/15.

www.kfvs12.com

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lakeshore Sports 9-14-21

The coaches poll for high school football is out and we will let you know who made this week's honor roll, plus Lake Central coach Richard Good talks about what his Indians have to do to bounce back from their loss to Crown Point last Friday. Plus boys and girl's soccer scores (courtesy of IHSAA.org) coming yo.
HIGH SCHOOL
WJFW-TV

Local Sports Report 9-9-21

Local Sports Published 09/09/2021 9:51PM, Last Updated 09/09/2021 11:41PM. Northwoods - The Tomahawk football team took home it's first win of the season on Thursday night. The Hatchets battled Crandon on the road and after a tight battle, Tomahawk pulled ahead for good with just a few minutes remaining. In...
TOMAHAWK, WI
asurampage.com

Weekly Sports Schedule: Week of 9/13/21

We are here! Week three of ASU sports and the first home football game is upon us! Let’s catch up with our teams who are playing this week, shall we?. Volleyball traveled to Colorado last week and came back with mixed results. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Belles took one to the chin when they got swept by Adams State for their first loss of the season. However, they were able to rebound when they played in the Colorado Premier Tournament, defeating Lynn in five sets and sweeping Regis in pool play on Friday, Sept. 10. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Belles dropped the opening game to No. 5 Wayne State College and were able to take home 3rd place after sweeping then No.1 Concordia University-St. Paul. Senior Kailyn Gilbreath took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week while her teammate Baleigh Allen, who also took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week.
SAN ANGELO, TX
everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 9/13/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastGranite Falls TigersPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 9/13/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, September 13, 2021. We catch up with a trio of undefeated Snohomish County football coaches. First up was Bryant Thomas of the 2-0 Kamiak Knights; next it’s Brandon Davis of the 2-0 Granite Falls Tigers; and finally head coach of the 2-0 Shorecrest Scots Brandon Christensen and his son QB1 Carson Christensen.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
WETM

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 9/13

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week are back. This week’s top plays include Athens boys soccer player Mason Hughey scoring his 50th career goal against Towanda and a big spike by Horseheads volleyball player Taylor Malone versus Union-Endicott. You can watch the 18 Sports Plays...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WBKO

Sports Connection 9-14-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very special episode of Sports Connection, Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss Week 4 of high school football and the Tops’ loss against Army. They welcome to the show newly inducted Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison and South Warren girls golf head coach Eric Holeman.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
sent-trib.com

Sports briefs: 9-15-21

The Bowling Green State University men were in control on Tuesday, posting a 3-0 victory over Wright State at home. With the win, the Falcons (4-1-1) retain possession of the I-75 Cup, a traveling trophy that goes to the winner of the BGSU-WSU match. Nathan Masters put the Falcons on...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
whbc.com

Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/16/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. For the second year in a row, TIME is teaming up with ABC to air “TIME100” on Monday. It’s the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has...
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 9-21

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- A busy night of high school sports in the Heart of Illinois sees action in soccer, volleyball and cross country. In Big 12 soccer, Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame battled to a 1-1 draw. In the Mid-Illini, Dunlap rolled past East Peoria and Morton topped Metamora 3-1.
EAST PEORIA, IL
kmaland.com

KMAland XC (9/18): Downs, Lohr, Kifle show well at Heartland Classic

(Pella) -- A trio of Sioux City runners had top seven finishes at the Heartland Classic in Pella at Central College on Saturday. Kaia Downs of Sioux City East was seventh in the girls race while Sioux City North’s Will Lohr and Natnael Kifle went fourth and sixth, respectively. Sioux...
PELLA, IA
Lone Star Ball

Minor league update for 9/18/21

Mason Englert took the mound for Down East on Friday and threw six shutout innings, striking out eight while walking one and allowing two hits. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double, Cody Freeman had a walk and a triple, and Luisangel Acuna, Alejandro Osuna and Keyber Rodriguez all had hits.
DALLAS, TX
Plainsman

Area volleyball 9-18-21

REDFIELD — The Redfield Pheasants posted a 3-0 shutout win over the Sisseton Redmen in non-conference volleyball Thursday night, at the Redfield High School gymnasium. Set scores for the Pheasants were 25-15, 26-24 and 25-19. Gracie Fast pounded home 12 kills to lead the Redfield effort. Mallory Smith added eight...
REDFIELD, SD
Orlando Sentinel

Watch: UCF Football Now — Mikey Keene named starting quarterback

On this week’s episode of the Orlando Sentinel’s UCF Football Now, columnist Mike Bianchi and Knights beat reporter Jason Beede recap the Knights’ road loss to Louisville and discuss what’s next at quarterback following Dillon Gabriel’s collarbone injury. Bianchi and Beede tell UCF fans to relax while providing updates on starting center Matt Lee, running back Isaiah Bowser and the rest of ...
ORLANDO, FL
KRDO News Channel 13

The CC hockey team is ready to un-robe Robson Arena

The Colorado College hockey team will play their first exhibition game on October 2nd against Air Force, at their new on campus arena, Robson Arena. Their first official game at Robson Arena will be on October 8th against St. Lawrence University. The post The CC hockey team is ready to un-robe Robson Arena appeared first on KRDO.
