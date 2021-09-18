Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/18/21

We are here! Week three of ASU sports and the first home football game is upon us! Let’s catch up with our teams who are playing this week, shall we?. Volleyball traveled to Colorado last week and came back with mixed results. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Belles took one to the chin when they got swept by Adams State for their first loss of the season. However, they were able to rebound when they played in the Colorado Premier Tournament, defeating Lynn in five sets and sweeping Regis in pool play on Friday, Sept. 10. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Belles dropped the opening game to No. 5 Wayne State College and were able to take home 3rd place after sweeping then No.1 Concordia University-St. Paul. Senior Kailyn Gilbreath took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Offensive Player of the Week while her teammate Baleigh Allen, who also took home all tournament team honors and was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week.

