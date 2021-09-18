CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Three and out: 3 takeaways from IU’s loss to Cincinnati

By Kevin Brockway CNHI Sports Indiana
Greensburg Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:. • At Big Ten football media days, IU senior receiver Ty Fryfogle said he wanted to be the best receiver in the country this season. But, as of now, the reigning Big Ten wide receiver of the year isn’t even the best receiver on his own team. Fryfogle was a non-factor against Cincinnati, with just one catch for 13 yards, and had three drops, including one on a well-timed deep ball from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. For the season, Fryfogle has yet to get on track, with 11 catches for 126 yards and one TD.

