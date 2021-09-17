CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tomahawks net season’s first victory

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Minn. – Four different Johnstown Tomahawks skaters tallied goals while goaltender Sam Evola stopped 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday during the NAHL Showcase. David Matousek, Jake Black, David Wilcox and T.J. Koufis each scored for Johnstown, with Matousek’s goal at 17:36 of...

