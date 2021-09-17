Tomahawks net season’s first victory

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Football Nets First Season Win, Volleyball and Cross Country Teams Continue Competitive Play. Results from the week of September 6. Coach Erik DeHaven: If everyone is moving forward together then success takes care of itself. (Henry Ford) The Dragons righted the ship Friday night as they took down the top-ranked Cypress Christian Academy Warriors 20-14. Cooper traveled to Cypress for their final non-conference game, ready for a battle with a very strong Warrior team. Once again, the Dragon defense stood on its head holding down a disciplined Cypress offense known for pounding teams into submission. Junior LB Carson Berger had his coming-out party with seven total tackles and as usual seniors Ronnie Woodall, Gamble Reed, and Conor Dove were around the ball all night making big stops when the Dragons needed them the most. The Dragon offense found early success scoring on their first drive with a touchdown pass from junior QB Vaughn McKeever to junior WR Kielar Sullivan. Senior Jaxson Pierce carried the load for the Dragons, pounding for 54 yards, scoring two touchdowns and picking up crucial first downs all night. The Dragons move into SPC play this week as Cistercian comes to town Friday night at Pugh Field.

