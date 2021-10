One of the men arrested for the Memorial Day killing of 19-year-old Makhi Buckly in Hartford has now been charged with his murder, police announced Wednesday. Jaquan Graham, who turned 19 on Sunday, was initially arrested on gun charges in relation to the fatal shooting in the area of 152 Amherst Street. On Wednesday, police announced the charges were elevated to murder.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO