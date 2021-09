(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted) Last year: Flour Bluff, 27-23. Notes: Flour Bluff (4-0, 2-0) travels from Corpus Christi to Victoria’s Memorial Stadium to play East (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time. Flour Bluff owns a 4-2 advantage in the series and all but one of those games have been district contests. East looks to bounce back from a loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. Flour Bluff shut out Corpus Christi King last week. East’s Jadon Williams has passed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and Terrance Terrell has 19 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns.

