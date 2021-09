Manny Machado confronted Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Tatis struck out looking to start the top of the fifth with his team leading 2-0. He was upset with the strike three call and complained about it. Padres manager Jayce Tingler argued about the call and was ejected.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO