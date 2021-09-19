Loveland Elks offering open mic of memories before moving from historic building
In 1927, the Loveland Elks Lodge bought a three-story building in downtown Loveland for $32,350, aiming to turn what was a hotel into their headquarters. In the nine decades since, 140 E. Fourth St. morphed into a vital part of the Loveland community, a place from which the philanthropic organization has touched the lives of children and veterans, a place for community gatherings, a home for many memories.www.reporterherald.com
