Festival

Middleton's Fall Festival kicks off Saturday with sunflowers, new attractions

By Jordan Tolbert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, WA- Middleton's Fall Festival opened Saturday to kick off the season. Mark Middleton is the Manager of Middleton Farms and Festivals. "We love families coming out here and having a good time. I think with finding the perfect pumpkin or getting lost in the maze, jumping on the jumping pillow, or going down the slide, there's just so many memories to be made out here at the farm," said Middleton.

