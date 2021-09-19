CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Milley’s actions were attempted military coup against Trump: Goodwin

By Michael Goodwin
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the continuing war for the truth, the good guys went to battle with a lone pea shooter against miscreants that have a military. To be precise, it is the military of the United States of America. Its leader is the latest to have been exposed trying to delegitimize Donald...

nypost.com

Comments / 48

Andrew Murrell
5d ago

trump was unhinged when miley made those calls to china and i dont blame him..trump incited his supporters that stormed the capitol and odds are probably woulda started ww3 with china

Reply(30)
21
IceAxe
5d ago

As long as it's bad for Trump that was all the left cared about even if it was bad for America. China, Russia and the Taliban were cheering you on! Well done

Reply(1)
6
Shawn from L.I.
5d ago

How would you stage a coup against the guy that lost? What's the point? Nice try Goodwin.

Reply
13
Related
BBC

Capitol riot committee to investigate Trump allies

The committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued its first subpoenas of President Trump's allies - including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon. The Democratic-led committee has demanded documents and called them to testify in mid-October. A letter written by the committee's chairman suggests they were involved in efforts to overturn...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Trump calls on Youngkin to get off the fence and embrace MAGA

RICHMOND — Former president Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Republican Glenn Youngkin risks losing the Virginia governor's race by not fully embracing the "MAGA movement." Youngkin has tried to walk a fine line on Trump in a state where the ex-president remains highly popular in rural areas yet toxic...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Andrew Mccabe
Person
James Comey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Panel investigating Jan. 6 subpoenas top members of Trump's team

Among the revelations from the new book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa is a striking story about Steve Bannon. According to the authors' reporting, Bannon was in communications with Donald Trump in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack. As Costa explained during an MSNBC interview this week, Bannon,...
POTUS
Washington Post

How the Jan. 6 probe could unearth sordid new details about the Trump coup memo

In a welcome development, the Biden administration is leaning in the direction of releasing information from the executive branch that has been demanded by the House select committee investigating the mob attack on the Capitol. As The Post reports, the White House wants to “err on the side of disclosure...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Cia#Fbi#Military Coup#Pentagon#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Chinese#American#Department Of Justice#White House#Fisa#Democratic#Russian
New York Post

Trump bashes George W. Bush, ‘flunky’ Rove over Liz Cheney fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump attacked George W. Bush and his longtime consigliere Karl Rove Wednesday after it emerged the pair would headline a Texas fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) next month. “RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling,...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump moving political HQ back to Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump has headed south – to Florida. A top adviser to the former president says that with the onset of autumn, Trump’s moved his residence and political operation back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "The season is starting to open down there," Corey Lewandowski...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump abused the president's powers. Democrats say never again.

House Democrats have reintroduced a sweeping legislative package meant to protect against the kind of presidential abuse of power Donald Trump carried out throughout his time in the White House. Passing that package might become a critical case for testing just how far Republicans have turned away from democratic norms as they continue to defer to Trump and his authoritarian political style.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

New details about Trump’s Dominion scam help explain our authoritarian slide

In one sense, it’s not surprising to learn that Donald Trump’s campaign officials knew they were lying their backsides off when they hatched their now-notorious conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems. These were central to trying to overturn his 2020 loss. Of course, they knew these were inventions, right?. But...
POTUS
Washington Times

The swamp monsters who run Biden’s White House

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
Washington Times

The military’s Milley disease

Gen. Mark Milley represents everything that is wrong with America’s senior military leadership today. He is the kind of political general that George Washington despised. After Gen. Horatio Gates disgracefully fled the field after losing the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War, Mr. Washington ensured that Mr. Gates never held command again. Mr. Washington knew of Mr. Gates’ role in the Conway Cabal in which he secretly conspired with members of the Continental Congress to undermine Mr. Washington, his Commander-in-Chief. Mr. Washington declined to have Mr. Gates hauled before a court-martial in the interest of national unity. At least Mr. Gates was never accused of conspiring with the enemy. Mr. Milley topped him there.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy