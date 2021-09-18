You may need to cut Shohei Ohtani from your fantasy baseball team

If you have ever been to a horse race, you know there’s nothing more exciting than listening to the announcer tell you they’re coming down the home stretch. The grandstand is filled with excitement and the anticipation is at its peak. The crowd noise crescendos as the horses cross the finish line, and there’s a cathartic release of emotion as the cheers of excitement and groans of agony fill the air. If only that were the case for the final leg of your fantasy baseball season.