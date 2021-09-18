CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hendrick stars dodging playoff elimination at Bristol

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrick Motorsports is in a precarious position heading into first playoff elimination round. Both Alex Bowman and William Byron begin Saturday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway below the cutline and in danger of not advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be cut from the 16-driver field. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, also a Hendrick driver, isn't safe, either. He's only got a 19-point cushion. Regular-season champion Kyle Larson has already clinched a second-round berth, as has Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on consecutive JGR wins to open the playoffs.

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson penalized ahead of Richmond race

Kyle Larson has been penalized and will drop to the rear of the field ahead of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway. The 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are guaranteed to start the three round of 16 races inside the top 16, even with NASCAR using the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineups.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Coming off his win last weekend at Bristol, Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The race is the opening event of the Round of 12. Ryan Blaney will start next to Larson on the front...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Surprises Aplenty For NASCAR’s Playoff Drivers After the Bristol Night Race

There were a couple of shocking surprises when NASCAR trimmed its 16-driver Playoff field to 12 in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, and former champion Kurt Busch didn’t finish well enough to advance to the upcoming Round 2 races at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Charlotte.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Full playoff standings after Bristol points reset

The round of 16 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is in the books following Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Four drivers saw their 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes dashed on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, while other drivers who survived and advanced to the round of 12 from the round of 16 still had their own drama to deal with.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
racer.com

Hendrick’s Bowman and Byron look beyond frustrating playoff start

After three of its four drivers had rough outings in the playoff-opening race at Darlington, it’s no surprise that Hendrick Motorsports’ team meeting this week didn’t have “a great mood” to it, according to Alex Bowman. “But I feel like everybody is focused forward and working hard to be the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bristol Motor Speedway#Jgr
Roanoke Times

Sox eliminate Shorebirds, stay on track for playoffs

Nicholas Northcut went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field. The victory eliminated Delmarva (64-51) from playoff contention and kept the Sox (70-45) one game ahead of Down East (69-46) for the second and final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NASCAR playoff race at Bristol is one last chance to avoid mistakes

The first round of the NASCAR playoffs is often about teams not beating themselves. When cutting the Cup Series playoff field from 16 to 12, drivers and teams who have mistake-free rounds typically will advance. That's not the case when cutting the field from 12 to eight and especially from eight to four, when just doing the best the car can and eliminating mistakes might not be good enough.
NFL
Motorsport.com

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

The 2021 playoffs continue with yet another night of short track action at Bristol Motor Speedway. The half-mile will host all three national divisions with the Truck Series going green Thursday at 9:18 p.m. EST. immediately following the ARCA Racing Series. The Xfinity Series will go green Friday at 7:47 p.m. EST. But what about the Cup Series?
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: September 2021 (NASCAR Playoffs)

NASCAR TV schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway; Playoff elimination race. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway. This time around, the 0.533-mile oval is paved for the Playoff elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Bristol tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chandler Smith wins Truck playoff race at Bristol

With a chance to save his season Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chandler Smith was not going to play it safe. Off a restart with five laps to go, Chandler Smith traded paint with reigning series champion Sheldon Creed, which ended with Creed suffering a flat tire. Then he had to contend with Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate John Hunter Nemechek behind him.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol

1. Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (LOCKED IN) With his victory in the Southern 500, Hamlin's place in the Round of 12 is guaranteed. He nearly went back-to-back at Richmond too, finishing second to teammate Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy