The thick of Boston College's 2021 schedule is now less than 48 hours away from beginning. The Eagles will play host to Missouri at Alumni Stadium on Saturday at noon in a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup that has gained even more juice this week due to a war of words between head coaches and each team's fanbase exchanging no shortage of pleasantries on social media. Boston College enters its matchup with a perfect 3-0 record with wins over Colgate, UMass and Temple, while Missouri is 2-1 with wins over Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State. Missouri's lone loss came on the road at Kentucky.

