CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

WATCH: Cameron Martinez returns interception for touchdown against Tulsa

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtR1H_0c0XzDJ700

The Ohio State Buckeyes struggled with the winless Tulsa Golden Hurricane, but Cameron Martinez and the defense did their part, returning an interception for a touchdown to give Ohio State fans a reprieve from having a heart attack.

With just under 2:00 minutes left in the game, Cameron Martinez put the dagger in the Tulsa Golden Hurricane returning the below interception for 61 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes expanded the lead, 41-20, and helped make the final score look much better than it really was.

Now it’s back to film and the drawing board to try and continue to get better in the upcoming weeks.

Gallery

Best photos from Ohio State's win over Tulsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bioYx_0c0XzDJ700

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hopeful Zach Harrison and Thayer Munford Return Quickly, Cameron Martinez Makes Pick-Six in Defensive Debut and Sevyn Banks Returns

Only two of Ohio State’s six captains for the 2021 season were available to play for the Buckeyes by the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Wide receiver Kamryn Babb has been unavailable to play all season due to a torn ACL. Defensive end Zach Harrison was ruled unavailable for Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed injury, while linebacker Teradja Mitchell also did not play after he was listed as a game-time decision. Left guard Thayer Munford was knocked out of Saturday’s game in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury; he was spotted wearing a walking boot on the sidelines.
OHIO STATE
Fox17

Muskegon's Cameron Martinez records pick six in Ohio State's win over Tulsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Muskegon Big Red Cameron Martinez had a big game on Saturday in his first defensive action as an Ohio State Buckeye. The Redshirt-Freshman played some at both safety and cornerback in the game against Tulsa as he batted a pass in the second quarter that led to an interception by Ronnie Hickman.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

TreVeyon Henderson, Cameron Martinez, Cade Kacherski, Xavier Johnson Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Tulsa

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, safety Cameron Martinez and… …were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. Henderson carried the ball 24 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of five, 48 and 52 yards....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Tulsa, OK
Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
The Big Lead

Carson Wentz Threw One of the Worst Interceptions Ever Against the Rams

Carson Wentz threw his first interception of the young NFL season today and boy was it a doozy. Wentz threw a left-handed shovel pass that was supposed to go to tight end Jack Doyle. Instead of finding the intended target it landed in the hands of Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Golden Hurricane#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Tulsa Contact#Ohio State News
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ interception leads to Lamar Jackson touchdown

Since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes had never thrown an interception in September. That changed in the third quarter on Sunday night, and it led to a Ravens touchdown. With 14:13 left in the contest, Baltimore trails 35-30. Mahomes’ interception came on third-and-12 from the Kansas...
NFL
Tulsa World

OSU's Spencer Sanders out of COVID-19 protocol, expected to return Saturday against Tulsa

STILLWATER — With in-state rival Tulsa paying a visit to Stillwater this weekend, Oklahoma State is set to have its quarterback back in Week 2. Redshirt junior Spencer Sanders is out of the COVID-19 protocol and is expected to start for the Cowboys on Saturday, coach Mike Gundy revealed in a conversation with Dave Hunziker on an episode of the Orange Power Podcast released Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Favored by Nearly Two Touchdowns Over Tulsa in Week 2

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/osu-favored-by-nearly-two-touchdowns-over-tulsa-in-week-2/ OSU is a double-digit favorite for the second time this season. joe15 September 9, 2021, 7:14pm #2. They won’t cover the spread or the total. jeff36 September 9, 2021, 9:54pm #3. If indeed this becomes true then score will be 14-0.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
buckeyextra.com

Watch: Garrett Wilson hauls in 27-yard touchdown pass against Oregon

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson woke up the sluggish Ohio State offense in the second quarter as the Buckeyes tied Oregon 7-7. It was the Wilson’s second touchdown catch of the season and came as the Buckeyes offense was stalling against the No. 12 Ducks. The score was also the first points scored in Ohio Stadium in more than 600 days.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: MSU S Xavier Henderson makes incredible one-handed interception to prevent YSU touchdown

Michigan State kept the Youngstown State Penguins out of the endzone early in the second quarter on an incredible one-handed interception from safety Xavier Henderson. The Penguins were driving and appeared to be on their way to their first score of the game. However, Henderson ended that drive with an awesome interception. Had he not came over to make the play, it appeared Youngstown State would have connected for a 29-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy