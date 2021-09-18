WATCH: Cameron Martinez returns interception for touchdown against Tulsa

The Ohio State Buckeyes struggled with the winless Tulsa Golden Hurricane, but Cameron Martinez and the defense did their part, returning an interception for a touchdown to give Ohio State fans a reprieve from having a heart attack.

With just under 2:00 minutes left in the game, Cameron Martinez put the dagger in the Tulsa Golden Hurricane returning the below interception for 61 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes expanded the lead, 41-20, and helped make the final score look much better than it really was.

Now it’s back to film and the drawing board to try and continue to get better in the upcoming weeks.

Gallery

Best photos from Ohio State's win over Tulsa

