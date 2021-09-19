UPDATE: Art previously stolen from ArtPrize returned to artist

Update from Sunday, Sept. 19: The artwork that was reported as stolen from ArtPrize earlier this weekend has been found by the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

GRPD officers found the artwork in good condition at a nearby house.

The artist who made the entry, Kenn Vidro of Grandville, says the artwork will be re-installed Monday morning (Sept. 20).

His entry is called “Pop Goes Grand Rapids.” The pop art piece features pop icons in front of popular West Michigan landmarks. It was previously located at Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar and Restaurant along Monroe Ave NW.

The piece features aliens, like E.T. and Grogu, in front of Van Andel Arena.

“Somebody said that the Mona Lisa was stolen and it became famous, so maybe this will happen,” said Vidro.

In an emailed statement to FOX 17, ArtPrize called the situation sad and asked people to be mindful of the entries.

"It's very sad when visitors take it upon themselves to vandalize, break, or outright steal an artist's work,” said Craig Searer, executive director. “ArtPrize encourages seeing as much art as possible and respecting it at the same time. Unless the piece says it's OK to touch, we encourage visitors to not touch ArtPrize entries. The beauty of ArtPrize is we've created a platform for artists and venues to connect and create magical spaces. We encourage venues and artists to have hosting agreements and insurance in place to help navigate these situations.”

