The sports editors of The Reveille and The Reflector, Reed Darcey and Tanner Marlar, sat down to discuss Saturday morning's SEC tilt between LSU and Mississippi State. Reveille: It’s no secret that Ed Orgeron is under pressure from LSU’s fanbase, boosters and athletics higher ups to win more games this season. If LSU loses to Mississippi State again, especially after last season’s disastrous home opener against the Bulldogs, expect the most ardent fans to call for Orgeron’s head. On the flip side, Orgeron could bring a decisive win over the Bulldogs to his bosses and show them that he’s fixed mistakes made a year ago. It’s a pivotal game for Coach O.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO