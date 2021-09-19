CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coach Jerry Moore statue and plaza dedication unveiled ahead of App State home game

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the kickoff of the first App State home football game for the 2021 season, an unveiling and dedication took place to honor Coach Jerry Moore. The plaza, just outside the stadium, and a statue of Coach Moore will forever honor the Hall of Fame Coach after Saturday's ceremony. Photos...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Schembechler
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Woody Hayes
CBS Boston

UMass Amherst Unveils Statues Dedicated To Minutemen Basketball Legends

AMHERST (CBS) – Statues of UMass Amherst basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman were unveiled outside the Mullins Center on Friday. Former head coach John Calipari led UMass to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1992 to 1996. He is now the head coach at Kentucky. Julius Erving, known as “Dr. J,” spent two seasons at UMass before an incredible career in the ABA and NBA. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA championship in 1983 and won the 1981 NBA MVP award and three ABA MVP awards. Julius Erving unveils statue outside Mullins Center at UMass Amherst (WBZ-TV) “It’s a pleasant surprise,” Erving said at the event Friday. “It’s a time to be happy, rejoice and then reconnect and I think that is what this is all about today.” Marcus Camby led the Minutemen to the NCAA Final Four and a 35-2 record in 1996, the most successful season in program history. Camby was drafted second overall by the Toronto Raptors, the highest NBA draft pick in UMass history. Jack Leaman is the all-time winningest coach for UMass Amherst, with a career record of 217-126 in 13 seasons. He served as head coach from 1966-1979.
AMHERST, MA
wataugaonline.com

App State-Elon Football Game SOLD OUT

BOONE, N.C. – This Saturday's App State-Elon football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium is officially sold out of tickets to the general public. The first game of the season in Boone for the Mountaineers (1-1) will be a celebration of history and family. Among the festivities:. Recognition of the App...
BOONE, NC
Scarlet Nation

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. App State

MIAMI HURRICANES (0-1, 0-0 ACC) HEAD COACH: Manny Diaz (Florida State, 1995) | CAREER: 14-11 (third season) | AT MIAMI: 14-11 (third) APPALACHIAN STATE MOUNTAINEERS (1-0, 0-0 SB) HEAD COACH: Shawn Clark (Appalachian State, 1998) | CAREER: 11-3 (second season) | AT APP STATE: 11-3 (second season) THE GAME. •...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App State#Baylor University#American Football#The Hall Of Fame Coach#Ncaa Division#Fcs#The Associated Press#Fbs#Ap#Afca Division#The Sports Network
miamihurricanes.com

Football Tops App State, 25-23, in Home Opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Andy Borregales’ 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining proved the difference Saturday, as No. 22/24 Miami emerged victorious in its home opener over upstart Appalachian State, 25-23. Borregales nailed three of four field goal attempts on the night, none more important than a career-long boot that put Miami ahead for good after a tense four-quarter battle with the Mountaineers.
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

UMass unveils new John Calipari statue

UMass unveiled its new John Calipari statue outside the Mullins Center, the home of UMass Basketball. The Calipari statue joins statues of other UMass greats Marcus Camby, Julius Erving, and Jack Leaman, who are all honored and commemorated in statue form for their contributions to basketball in Amherst. @KentuckyMBB gave...
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
National football post

Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery (COVID-19) to miss game

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery will miss Monday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday. Montgomery reportedly hasn’t attended Green Bay practices this week. The Packers said that defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti...
NFL
Hickory Daily Record

App State honoring hall of fame coach

BOONE — Appalachian State will dedicate the new Coach Jerry Moore Plaza and unveil the official statue at 1 p.m. today. The celebration of Coach Moore, taking place near the entrance to Kidd Brewer Stadium’s new north end zone facility, precedes the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Appalachian State football’s 2021 home debut. The Mountaineers (1-1) face Elon (1-1).
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy