Despite a need of employees to be hired right now, small businesses in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee fare well right now. Small businesses account for 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S. While less than 2% of small businesses in the U.S. have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, 52.9% expect they won’t return to normal levels of operation for at least six months or longer. Though that outlook may seem bleak, small business sentiment is more upbeat in some places compared to others. Rutherford County is one of those areas where small business owners are upbeat about their future.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO