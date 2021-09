Daryl Powell has penned an open letter to supporters as his time as Castleford Tigers Head Coach comes to a close. This club will always be special to me. When I first arrived Jack Fulton owned the club and was so passionate about Cas. When Jack and Bridie sadly passed away, Ian then took over and he’s a great guy. People have worked so hard to take the club to where it is and there are some awesome people working at this place, I would like to wish them all the best for the future.

