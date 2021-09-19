CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heretic share Black Sabbath cover, “Anno Mundi”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian proggy metal act Heretic have released a tribute video for the Black Sabbath song “Anno Mundi” — check out the clip below. The tune serves as a bonus track on their latest full-length offering dubbed ‘Feast.’. Speaking on the cover song, the band say, “We decided at the last...

