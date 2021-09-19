Heretic share Black Sabbath cover, “Anno Mundi”

Share the post "Vardis confirm double live album ‘Guaranteed No Overdubs’" In the 1970s, Vardis’ relentless touring of the working men’s clubs of Northern England took them to support slots with Hawkwind, Slade, Motörhead, and Saxon, emerging with a reputation for a unique heavy rock attack and high energy technical brilliance. On November 1st, 1980, Vardis’ live debut LP 100 M.P.H. entered UK Album Charts at #52 and instantly became a foundational record of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. The power trio’s fusion of fast punk rhythms, relentless heavy riffs, and blistering blues-rock solos echoes through Metallica’s ‘Kill ‘Em All’ (’83) and Megadeth’s ‘Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good!’ (’85), and became an old school Heavy Metal classic.
