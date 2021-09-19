CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ouray, southwestern Delta and eastern Montrose Counties through 700 PM MDT At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles west of Delta to 13 miles southwest of Olathe to 14 miles northeast of Norwood. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montrose, Delta, Orchard City, Olathe, Lazear, Cory, Eckert and Austin. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 550 in Colorado between mile markers 120 and 130. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 60 and 108. Colorado 65 between mile markers 1 and 8. Colorado 90 between mile markers 82 and 89. Colorado 92 between mile markers 1 and 15, and between mile markers 27 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

