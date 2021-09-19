CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 600 PM MST At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Green Valley near Madera Canyon, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sahuarita and Madera Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
