Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 crew splashes down safely back to Earth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was all cheers as SpaceX celebrated the Inspiration4 crew's return home on Saturday. Just a few minutes after 7 p.m. EST, the Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

wogx.com

Inspiration4 all-civilian crew getting back to their daily routines after historic mission

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Falcon 9 booster which carried the Inspiration4 mission into orbit is now back on the Space Coast. It arrived at Port Canaveral on a barge on Tuesday. There's still a lot of buzz over the Inspiration4 spaceflight, even though this trip is over. The world watched the all-civilian crew successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center last week and the splashdown that followed a 3-day trip into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Livingston Parish News

Mission complete! Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 crew safely return to Earth after historic space flight, reach fundraising goal

Mission complete, Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old Louisiana native and the rest of the Inspiration4 crew safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, successfully completing the world’s first-ever all-civilian mission to space. The historic space flight also completed another mission by reaching its fundraising goal of $200 million...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

SpaceX's Inspiration4 capsule splashes down safely in Atlantic Ocean after becoming first ever space flight with only civilians on board

SpaceX's first civilian crew has successfully returned to Earth after three days in space. The Inspiration4 crew splashed downed in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida on Saturday night shortly after 7 pm, bringing an end to their historic three-day mission orbiting earth. The Dragon capsule descended towards Earth on four...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcaptain.com

SpaceX Crew Splashes Down In The Atlantic

By Steve Gorman (Reuters)- The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit. The successful launch and return of the mission, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Earth & Sky

Equinox sun is over Earth’s equator

The equinox arrives on September 22, 2021, at 19:21 UTC. That’s when the sun is exactly above Earth’s equator, moving from north to south. At the equinox, days and nights are approximately equal in length. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun is rising later now, and nightfall comes sooner. We’re enjoying the cooler days of almost-autumn.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
WBTV

Tropical Storm Sam forms, and is expected to become a major hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, becoming the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. At the 11 AM Thursday update, Sam has winds of 50 mph, and is churning to the west at 16 mph. Sam is expected to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane by early next week, with forecast winds of 125 mph by Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge […] The post Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

SAM TO BECOME HURRICANE ON SATURDAY, FLORIDA PATH FOR NOW

Rapid Intensification. 125 MPH Winds. Computer Models Diverge. Very Early In Forecast Track. Don’t Panic, Just Watch. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is still very early in the forecast path of Tropical Storm Sam, but the National Hurricane Center says the system will […] The article SAM TO BECOME HURRICANE ON SATURDAY, FLORIDA PATH FOR NOW appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

The beach is calling! Beautiful fall weather weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - It looks like a beautiful weekend for Central Florida with an intoxicating blend of pleasant temps and plentiful sunshine!. On this Friday expect a gorgeous start to the day with steadily warming temps. All locations will rise into the 80s, from the coast into the interior. Dry...
ENVIRONMENT

