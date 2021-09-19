Inspiration4 crew splashes down safely back to Earth
It was all cheers as SpaceX celebrated the Inspiration4 crew's return home on Saturday. Just a few minutes after 7 p.m. EST, the Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Falcon 9 booster which carried the Inspiration4 mission into orbit is now back on the Space Coast. It arrived at Port Canaveral on a barge on Tuesday. There's still a lot of buzz over the Inspiration4 spaceflight, even though this trip is over. The world watched the all-civilian crew successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center last week and the splashdown that followed a 3-day trip into space.
