Ohio State

Five things we think we learned from Ohio State's win over Tulsa

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Ohio State returned to the win column after dropping its first regular-season game under Ryan Day last week to Oregon. But it was far from a clinic on how to respond after a loss.

The Buckeyes found themselves in a dog fight throughout, before fourth-quarter touchdowns from both sides of the ball provided enough breathing room for Ohio State fans to relax. In the end, it was a closer than the score indicated 41-20 win.

Though this team is clearly a work in progress, there are some things we can take away from this one (we think) and try to move things forward. Some are good, but most involve needed improvements.

Here are five things we think we learned after Ohio State’s win against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

