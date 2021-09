GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the second year in a row, Florida hung with mighty Alabama for four quarters. And for the second year in a row, the Gators came up short. No. 11 UF scored in the closing minutes but had its two-point conversion stopped short, as the No. 1 Crimson Tide eked out a 31-29 win in front of the most energized crowd Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has seen in years.