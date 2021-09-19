CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 192 video: Nate Maness scores incredible comeback TKO of Tony Gravely

Nate Maness pulled off the comeback of the night against Tony Gravely on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 192.

After nearly getting finished with a big shot and being saved by the bell at the end of the first round, Maness (14-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) gathered himself and secured a big turnaround TKO against Gravely (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) in the second round of their bantamweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Maness clipped Gravely with a shot that sent him flying back into the fence and then swarmed with punches for the stoppage at the 2:10 mark of Round 2. It was clearly a good time to stop the fight, because Gravely attempted to take down referee Mark Smith after it was waved off.

Check out a replay of the come-from-behind victory below (via Twitter):

Maness recounted the rollercoaster contest post-fight, and pointed to the advice of his coaches in between rounds to allow him to get back in the fight and leave the octagon with his hand raised.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been dropped my whole career. It was a weird experience, but not a fun one,” Maness said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I hit really hard at 135.”

UFC Fight Night 192: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night 192: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgnhP_0c0XwOq300

