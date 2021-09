(Houston, TX) — The Southeast Texas high school where George Floyd attended is planning to rename the football field after him. The Houston ISD school board will vote this afternoon on the George Perry Floyd Jr. Athletic Community Field name at Yates High. Floyd was a star tight end for the Lions in the early 90’s helping them reach the state championship game. The Black man was killed in May 2020 after a Minnesota police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck as he lay handcuffed in the street. The officer was fired and later convicted of murder and manslaughter.

