The mother of an 8-year-old boy shot dead while he was playing video games in Prince George’s County said Thursday she got a gift after the suspects were arrested. “[Police Chief Malik Aziz], he definitely wanted to make it personal,” Tiffani Evans, mother of P.J. Evans, told reporters at a briefing, adding that the police involved were now part of her family.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO