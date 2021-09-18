Broncos roll past Oregon State in three, win streak reaches nine
BOISE, Idaho - Lauren Ohlinger, Kayly Pau and Makayla Hansen combined for 27 kills as the Broncos swept the Pacific-12 Conference Oregon State Beavers 3-0. Boise State never trailed in the contest and was on fire from the start hitting at or above .345 percent in all three sets before finishing the match at .474 percent — the fourth-highest hitting percentage in program history — while holding the Beavers to .147.broncosports.com
Comments / 0