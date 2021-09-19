CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Randolph County residents raise awareness with Potomac Highlands Alzheimer’s Walk

By Allen Clayton
WBOY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKINS, W.Va. – Residents from the Randolph County area gathered at Northbend Park on Saturday for the Potomac Highland Alzheimer’s Walk. Organizers said they think it is important to remember the loved ones they have lost to Alzheimer’s and to walk for the cause, raising awareness for those battling the disease. Also, those officials with the walk expressed that it is also to remember the caregivers, offering them support while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

