There have been plenty of names mentioned for the USC job over the last couple of weeks, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum had an interesting suggestion recently. During an appearance on the ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum threw out the name Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, of course, was USC’s head coach from 2010 through the first five games of the 2013 season, when he was infamously fired on the tarmac after a 62-41 loss to Arizona State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO