SpaceX journey ends with a splashdown

By The Associated Press
dailymemphian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean Saturday, not far from where the flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew included a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital physician assistant.

dailymemphian.com

12 News

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Sept. 15. Four space tourists ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

Splashdown marks mission success for first amateur SpaceX crew

The crew of Inspiration4 splashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, ending a three-day mission that sent the world’s first all-amateur crew into orbit. Their secondary mission, raising $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was completed shortly after splashdown as SpaceX founder Elon Musk pledged $50 million on Twitter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO

