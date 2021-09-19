Keeler: Brendon Lewis? Broken. Karl Dorrell’s coaching staff? Broken. Offensive line? Broken. Folsom Field? Broken. Time for CU Buffs to blow it up and start over.
BOULDER — The loudest cheer from the student section came early during halftime when a Buffs fan wearing gold-and-black overalls and not much else came charging out of the undergraduate throng and onto Folsom Field. Skippy McOveralls ran untouched into the north end zone before security corralled him out of...www.denverpost.com
Comments / 1