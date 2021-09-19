CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Deebo Samuel on bout with Eagles: ‘We’re just trying to feed off last week’s win’

By Adithya Peruvemba
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

234 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Fransisco 49ers third-year wideout Deebo Samuel broke out onto the scene once again during Week 1 against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The wide receiver put up impressive numbers with 9 catches and a touchdown for a total of 189 yards, the second-highest receiving total by any Niners player on opening week. This comes as a relief to San Fransisco as Samuel once again looked like the promising player he previously showed flashes of whenever he was healthy.

