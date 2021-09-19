CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Dodgers Really Non-Tender Cody Bellinger? Insider Discusses Possibility & LA’s Plans For Belli

By Doug McKain
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 5 days ago
For most teams, Cody Bellinger would certainly be a non-tender candidate after struggling for most of the 2021 season, but would the Dodgers seriously consider non-tendering him in the offseason? We discuss LA’s plans for Cody Bellinger and if there’s still time for him to find his swing and have an impact this season. Plus, MLB insider Jon Morosi discusses the possibility of the Dodgers non-tendering the former MVP.

www.dodgersnation.com

