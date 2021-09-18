Gausman’s big moment for SF Giants was two weeks in the making

And just like that, there's only a week and a half left in the Fantasy Baseball season. Any moves that we make either help us this weekend in daily lineup leagues or next week in weekly lineups. With that being said, you should be targeting Nationals hitters for the final week, particularly Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz. In 34 games with the Nationals, Thomas is batting .294 with six home runs and three steals. Even more enticing is the fact that the Nats play three games in Coors Field next week.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO