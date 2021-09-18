CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gausman’s big moment for SF Giants was two weeks in the making

By Jerry Mcdonald
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The decision to send Kevin Gausman to the plate Friday night in a tie game with the bases loaded wasn’t something that came to manager Gabe Kapler in a flash of brilliance. Kapler had pondered the scenario for awhile, wondering which of his pitchers would be best...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Belt’s big day overshadows Bryant’s return, SF Giants have seventh five-game win streak of ’21

CHICAGO — Before Brandon Belt buttoned up his gray road jersey on Friday at Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria added an unusual accessory to his teammate’s uniform. Multiple pieces of black electrical tape were used to create a “C” where a captain’s patch would typically be stitched on a uniform, which was an unusual sight for a Giants team that hasn’t had an official team captain since Darrell Evans and Jack Clark in the 1980s.
MLB
NBC Sports

Gausman's wife shares adorable texts after Giants' walk-off

Kevin Gausman wasn't expecting to see the field in the Giants' game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, as the right-hander had been the starter for the previous day's loss to the San Diego Padres. With the Giants out of available position players, Gausman was called upon Friday night...
MLB
FanSided

SF Giants: Kevin Gausman’s sacrifice fly leads to walk-off win

Kevin Gausman played an unlikely hero at the plate with a walk-off sacrifice fly that helped the SF Giants nab a 6-5 win on Friday night. With the Cincinnati Reds securing a 3-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants gained a game in the standings. They now hold a two-game lead in the NL West with 14 games left to play.
MLB
NBC Sports

Gausman's rare walk-off 'coolest moment' of MLB career

Kevin Gausman pitched for the Giants on Thursday, so when he arrived at Oracle Park on Friday, he wasn't expecting to participate in the game in any way. Instead, the Giants' ace wound up being the hero in a wild and stressful 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in 11 innings.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Curt Casali
NBC Sports

Gausman's walk-off sac fly gives Giants wild win vs. Braves

The Giants on Friday night did what they've done better than all but one MLB team this season in a wild 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves -- they rode the long ball. Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Donovan Solano all homered, accounting for five of the Giants' six runs in the thrilling 11-inning win at Oracle Park that snapped a two-game losing streak.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Solano pinch homer ties it in ninth, Gausman's pinch-hit sac fly in 11th wins it for Giants

Everything that has put San Francisco in its major-league best position was on display Friday in a typically unexpected-hero, last-gasp win at Oracle Park. Peak Giants 2021 — it ended with a big pinch hit, normal for the team. But the man with the sacrifice fly to give the Giants a 6-5 win in the 11th was hardly expected: with the bench empty, it was pitcher Kevin Gausman.
MLB
KEYT

Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Kevin Gausman lofted a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Atlanta Braves 6-5 to increase their NL West lead. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race. Atlanta had its NL East lead trimmed to two games over Philadelphia. The Giants were out of position players when Gausman, a .184 hitter this season, stepped up for reliever Camilo Doval, who had never batted in his pro career. Gausman hit a flyball to shallow right field and Brandon Crawford beat the throw home with a head-first slide.
MLB
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Gausman brings bat, arm for NL West-leading SF

Kevin Gausman returns to the mound — and plate — as he tries to help the Giants protect their lead in the NL West. Gausman is lined up to start at Petco Park against the wild card-contending Padres. San Francisco holds a one-game edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. An All-Star this year, Gausman’s latest contribution came with his bat, not his arm. With the Giants out of position players, he stepped up as a pinch-hitter for a rookie reliever who had never batted as a pro and delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to beat Atlanta on Friday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Sacrameneto#Padres#The Wall Of Fame#Cf
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Kevin Gausman fading fast; Shane Bieber to make a start; SPs to stash for final week

And just like that, there's only a week and a half left in the Fantasy Baseball season. Any moves that we make either help us this weekend in daily lineup leagues or next week in weekly lineups. With that being said, you should be targeting Nationals hitters for the final week, particularly Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz. In 34 games with the Nationals, Thomas is batting .294 with six home runs and three steals. Even more enticing is the fact that the Nats play three games in Coors Field next week.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

SF Giants: Brandon Belt’s surge has powered winning streak

The SF Giants have won seven straight games including sweeps against the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs on the road. This winning streak has coincided with a hot streak at the plate from Brandon Belt. SF Giants: Brandon Belt’s surge has powered winning streak. We have seen this in...
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

SF Giants can make franchise history with win vs. Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants franchise has been around for 139 years and has made the postseason 26 times. But they’ve never clinched a spot in the National League playoffs with more than two weeks left in the regular season. They had a chance Monday, as a victory over the...
MLB
knbr.com

Padres hold off Giants to snap SF’s winning streak

Emilio Pagán started the eighth inning by walking LaMonte Wade Jr. and Kris Bryant. Then Brandon Crawford stepped up. The Oracle Park crowd greeted him with M-V-P chants. The Giants, trailing for three hours at that point, had life with the go-ahead run at the plate. Pagán started Crawford 2-0, making 10 of his first 12 pitches balls.
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Orioles Walk If Off In 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win Thursday night, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants jumbotron divorcee says he’s ‘most eligible bachelor’

A man whose pal celebrated his divorce with a jumbotron message at a San Francisco Giants game has dubbed himself "the most eligible bachelor in McCovey Cove now. It's only a matter of time until I'm running the bases again," Max Blue quipped to SFGate Friday. Blue and his friend, Ryan Faraola, who paid for the message, were both shocked when it went viral last week.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy