Jersey City, NJ

Bayonne pays tribute to fallen hero Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals (PHOTOS)

NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Bayonne paid tribute Friday evening to one of its own, fallen hero Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, whose death ultimately saved lives on a tragic day in late 2019. The city held a rousing yet solemn ceremony at DiDomenico-16th Street Park, where a roadway was named for Seals and a bench dedicated in his honor.

NJ.com

Man attacked with machete during argument at N.J. Walmart, police say

A man was struck in the head with a machete during an argument Friday at a Walmart store in Hudson County, police said. The attack occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Harrison Avenue store in Kearny, where officers were called to a report of an assault and found a man with a “deep” cut to the back of his head, according to police.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne Director of Municipal Services Tim Boyle resigns after unspecified ‘allegations’

Bayonne Director of Municipal Services Tim Boyle resigned Friday after unspecified “allegations regarding (his) actions” came to light, Mayor Jimmy Davis announced. In a short statement Friday afternoon, Davis said that “upon learning of this matter, I called for the resignation of the Director of Municipal Services. Earlier today, the Director of Municipal Services tendered his resignation and I accepted same.”
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Ceremony to honor Gloucester County veterans

Gloucester County will honor 37 veterans at a Military Service Medal Ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the RiverWinds in West Deptford. Those to be recognized are Stephen Appelbaum, Trent W. Banks, Barry R. Billman, Milton Cuevas, Ernest V. D’amico*, Jessica L. Dehart, Joseph Diggs III, John J. Dougherty*, James Funches Sr.*, William J. Gillan, oseph M. Giordano Sr.*, Jay V. Goff, Patrick M. Hall, Thomas J. Harris, George J. Henderson*, Roy E. Jones Sr.*, Frederick G. Koenig Jr. Frank P. Leis Matthew P. Leis Howard T. Leone Morris C. Macklin Sr. Morris C. Macklin Jr., William J. Mahlman, Raymond J. Mancinelli, Leroy A. Marino, Dale E. Matthews, Thomas J. Milo, Timothy Reese, Raymond V. Rice*, Joseph M. Robinson Sr., Vernon L. Stoms Jr., Leon R. Struzinski, William J. Taylor Jr.*, William M. Thomas, Thomas J. Trautner, Robert T. Webb andJohn J. Wood . (*Posthumously awarded).
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man serving 60 years for murder gets conviction overturned

A state appellate panel this week overturned the murder conviction of a man accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old father in East Orange about four years ago due to “harmful errors” in the case that made the trial “unfair.”. A jury in 2018 convicted Akeeme Thompson, who is now 29,...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Philly man charged in fatal stabbing in N.J.

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a fatal stabbing on Thursday morning in Gloucester County. Franklin Township Police responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Fries Mill Road in Franklinville around 7:30 a.m. for a stabbing reported via 911 call. They found the victim, Dwaynne...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man confessed he robbed 2 banks, cops say

Authorities have charged a Gloucester County man in connection with two summertime bank robberies in South Jersey. On July 30 around 1 p.m., a man sporting sunglasses, a face mask and gloves walked into Investors Bank in Glassboro, according to borough police. The man, wearing a bright orange shirt, yellow...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 28, killed in crash in Virginia, cops say

A 28-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Virginia, authorities said. Hasina K. Camacho-Prather was driving south on Route 29 in Nelson County when her SUV veered off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, an embankment and a tree, Virginia State Police said in a statement.
VIRGINIA STATE
NJ.com

Housing prices were already too high for many Newark residents. Then the investors came.

Standing on Fairmont Avenue, Vivian Fraser can look in any direction and see a house her organization renovated. One of those homes is 231 Fairmont, a two-family house in Newark’s West Ward that sold earlier this year for $240,000 — well below market value, even though it has four bedrooms, stone countertops and upgraded appliances. A large picture window looks east from the living room toward downtown.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

