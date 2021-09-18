Bayonne pays tribute to fallen hero Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals (PHOTOS)

Standing on Fairmont Avenue, Vivian Fraser can look in any direction and see a house her organization renovated. One of those homes is 231 Fairmont, a two-family house in Newark’s West Ward that sold earlier this year for $240,000 — well below market value, even though it has four bedrooms, stone countertops and upgraded appliances. A large picture window looks east from the living room toward downtown.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO