Afghan refugees in Alaska: We should not be so quick to judge them
This week it was reported that between 50-100 Afghan refugees will soon be arriving in Alaska. In two separate conversations involving what I consider to be uneducated opinions, I have already personally experienced staunch opposition to providing them refuge here. I use the word “uneducated” due to the fact that state personnel have yet to publicly acknowledge and address the impending arrival of Afghan refugees to Alaska. Instead of getting out ahead of the topic, the state is apparently choosing silence over an opportunity to inform and educate the public.www.newsminer.com
