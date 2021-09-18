CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Afghan refugees in Alaska: We should not be so quick to judge them

By L. Shane Land
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week it was reported that between 50-100 Afghan refugees will soon be arriving in Alaska. In two separate conversations involving what I consider to be uneducated opinions, I have already personally experienced staunch opposition to providing them refuge here. I use the word “uneducated” due to the fact that state personnel have yet to publicly acknowledge and address the impending arrival of Afghan refugees to Alaska. Instead of getting out ahead of the topic, the state is apparently choosing silence over an opportunity to inform and educate the public.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 33

Wilfred Muniyan
6d ago

when will we the Alaskan help our own Alaskan that is homeless and get them in a proper shelter for the winter while every one of our politicians are going to give these people shelter before our own and the next question is where will they fork out money to help these family when every one of them was saying that alaska don't have enough money to pay us our full pfd

Reply(6)
12
A_BucketHead
6d ago

How many went to Martha's Vinyard? They need to go there and be Obama's neighbors. Oh wait, Obama doesn't want them living next to him. He is racist.

Reply(1)
8
Fred Cole
6d ago

my question is if they wouldn't fight for thete county to defeat there enemies. i can i expect them to fight and defend this country

Reply(3)
5
Related
iowapublicradio.org

Here's What Is Going On With Afghan Refugees In Iowa

There's so much going on concerning Afghan refugees and still a lot of unknowns. Here's a rundown on what the state is said to expect and how Iowans can help. The state's refugee resettlement agencies will still be accepting their already-scheduled arrivals on top of an additional number of Afghan refugees.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Official: Large number of Afghan refugees to soon leave Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A federal official at Fort McCoy says a large number of Afghan refugees will soon be leaving the base for resettlement across the country. The evacuees from Afghanistan began arriving at Fort McCoy in Monroe County four weeks ago and with more than 12,000 refugees, the base is near capacity.
FORT MCCOY, WI
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US soldier wins long fight to get Afghan translator asylum

Army combat veteran Spencer Sullivan has never felt more victorious. Sullivan spent years fighting to get his Afghan translator asylum after his former platoon's other interpreter was denied a U.S. visa before being killed by the Taliban in 2017.On Wednesday, Abdulhaq Sodais was finally granted asylum by a court in Germany where he was forced to flee after being denied a U.S. visa repeatedly despite facing death threats for aiding U.S. troops during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Sullivan, who now lives in Virginia, said he dropped his phone when he saw the text message from Sodais. “I just...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
KOLD-TV

Up to 500 Afghan refugees expected to resettle in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are learning more about how many Afghan refugees are expected resettle in Southern Arizona. Council Member Steve Kozachik says Governor Doug Ducey and the Department of Economic Security informed the City of Tucson 300 to 500 Afghans could make their way to our region.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Lazarus
Fox News

Vietnamese Americans help Afghan refugees: 'We were them'

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – In the faces of Afghans desperate to leave their country after U.S. forces withdrew, Thuy Do sees her own family, decades earlier and thousands of miles away. A 39-year-old doctor in Seattle, Wash., Do remembers hearing how her parents sought to leave Saigon after Vietnam fell to...
IMMIGRATION
Union Leader

Andrew Cline: New Hampshire should welcome Afghan refugees

AS THE federal government works to resettle Afghans who fled the Taliban, New Hampshire officials should ask Washington to send us more than our share. From a humanitarian standpoint, the appeal is obvious. Giving refuge to freedom-loving people ill-treated by their own government is a tradition woven into the nation’s fabric.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Nato#Americans#Navy#Taliban#Toyo
Fayetteville Observer

Opinion: How we can help the Afghan refugees

If you brace yourself before you turn on the morning news, you’re not alone. One calamity follows close on the heels of another, or worse, they pile up. Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, surges in COVID, the heart-wrenching exodus from Afghanistan, and then, we relive the horrors of 9/11. It’s dispiriting,...
Liz Fe Lifestyle

U.S. Afghan Refugee Intake

On September 7, 2021, the Biden Administration had begun it’s process and plan to bring Afghans to America in order to resettle them as a sign that both of the U.S. commitments to allies and the likelihood to evacuate them will linger for months. The Afghans being brought in through this commitment will be resettled throughout the United States, with one of the states being Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Axios Charlotte

Nearly 1,200 Afghan refugees headed to North Carolina

North Carolina will receive 1,169 Afghan refugees as part of the wave of resettlements across the United States, following their home country’s fall to Taliban rule last month. Charlotte is one of the cities where they’ll be moving, along with Asheville, Durham, Greensboro, New Bern and Raleigh. Context: Over the past 10 years, North Carolina […] The post Nearly 1,200 Afghan refugees headed to North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Grand Rapids Press

About 1,300 Afghan refugees are coming to Michigan. That’s more than we’ve seen in the last decade.

Refugee resettlement agencies expect more Afghan refugees will come to Michigan during the next few months than in the last decade combined. Five Michigan resettlement organizations proposed resettling 1,300 Afghan nationals who were displaced after the Taliban took control of the country. This represents the largest number of refugees Michigan has received in any single year since the Trump administration slashed admissions in 2017 and the most refugees from Afghanistan since at least 2010.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

Spartz: Vetting Process Has Been Tough For Nearly 7,000 Afghan Refugees At Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — Rep. Victoria Spartz and Rep. Greg Pence visited refugees and soldiers with the Indiana National Guard at Camp Atterbury over the weekend. At the moment just shy of 7,000 people evacuated out of Afghanistan last month are now living in temporary quarters in at Camp Atterbury in southern Johnson County. Spartz said the process is tough in vetting and figure out who everyone is and where they need to go.
CAMP ATTERBURY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy