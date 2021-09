MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is new information about the troubles at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County. After a series of escapes and attempted escapes at the facility, Tennessee Department of Children's Services hopes to scrap the standards it has been following the past several years. The move would allow the department to use more physical force and more restraint with youth in the facility.

