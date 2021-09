It’s hard to believe Disney’s Enchanted film debuted 14 years ago in 2007! The film was a success as many Disney fans enjoyed its sweet message of hope and true love as a Princess visiting the real world in New York only to encounter one expected twist after another… all resulting in her understanding of true love. Princess Giselle (played by Amy Adams) was a ray of sunshine while other casts including the evil queen Narissa (played by Susan Sarandon), divorce lawyer Robert Philip (played by Patrick Dempsey), and Prince Edward (played by James Marsden) all played a huge part in the success fo the film. Without a doubt, an Enchanted sequel directed by Adam Shankman is expected to do well, especially with the intriguing title of “Disenchanted”. First announced at Disney’s Investor Day in 2020, do know Disney’s Disenchanted will be arriving exclusively on Disney Plus. And if you couldn’t get enough of the singing and dancing in the first “Enchanted”, get ready because “Disenchanted” will have you warming up your vocal cords and jumping off the couch in no time.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO