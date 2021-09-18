CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

John Wall Spotted in Los Angeles With Paul George

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ylkO_0c0XsR6A00

It was recently announced by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for next season. The report also included that because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two seasons, the two sides currently have no plans to work towards a buyout, as the financial logistics would be too complicated.

According to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio, the LA Clippers have been amongst the teams that the Houston Rockets are taking trade offers from. While the report is open to skepticism, a recent John Wall and Paul George sighting in Los Angeles has fans thinking there could be some validity to these rumors.

A video of John Wall and Paul George together in Los Angeles surfaced on Friday afternoon. While it is unclear if the two were there with one another or just coincidentally, there is some history between Wall and George.

In 2017, when Paul George was seeking a trade from the Indiana Pacers, John Wall told ESPN that he was lobbying for PG to request a trade to the Wizards. Wall, who was a member of the Wizards at that time, said that "George is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance."

The friendship between John Wall and Paul George reportedly goes back to 2010 when the two were in the same draft class. Because Wall and PG are longtime friends, their outing together in Los Angeles could be merely coincidental and unrelated to Wall's looming departure from Houston; however, if it were indeed business related, it would not be the first time one had lobbied for the other to join their pursuit of a title.

Unless Wall gives back money as part of a buyout, similar to what Blake Griffin did in order to join the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets hold all the cards. If they are intent on finding a trade parter, then the Clippers would be forced to depart with several players in order to make the financial logistics work.

If the trade market for Wall became dry, and he decided to pursue a buyout instead, the Clippers could waive one of their non-guaranteed contracts in order to create room for him. If the Clippers are indeed interested in Wall, this would be the most ideal route. It would allow them to add the 5x All-Star without departing with key role players or taking on his $91M contract.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Realistic Landing Spots for Houston Rockets Guard John Wall

The Houston Rockets are reportedly on the hunt for a new team for former All-Star point guard John Wall. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke the news Tuesday. For most of the NBA's top tier of moneymakers, such news might be accompanied by a wave of reports on potential suitors and fake trade ideas. But no player with a top-10 salary-cap hit would be harder to trade than Wall.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Paul George
ClutchPoints

WATCH: John Wall video with Paul George in LA goes viral, sparks Clippers trade rumors

John Wall was immediately linked to a handful of other teams around the NBA after it was recently revealed that the Houston Rockets had agreed with Wall’s camp to try and find a trade that will see the five-time All-Star make his way out of Houston. The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the teams that were rumored to have shown interest in Wall, and a recent viral video only adds further fuel to this flame.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers signing former Rockets wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to bring on one more player ahead of the new season. This development comes amid LA having just one final spot available for their 15-man roster. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, former Houston Rockets swingman Cameron Oliver is set...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atheltic#Nba Radio#The La Clippers#The Houston Rockets#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#Pg#Wizards#The Brooklyn Nets
NBC Sports

Report: Gersson Rosas had intimate relationship with Timberwolves employee, other issues running team

The Timberwolves fired team president Gersson Rosas. Six days before training camp. Minnesota went just 19-45 and 23-49 in his two seasons in charge. That’s despite surrendering a lottery pick to get D'Angelo Russell from the Warriors and paying the luxury tax last year. It’s also becoming increasingly clear Rosas’ operation had dysfunctional elements behind the scenes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder could be an option for John Wall

If a team does trade for Wall, it will likely be as part of a salary dump with plans to waive him afterward. One team that makes sense is the Oklahoma City Thunder who are currently over the cap but have the ability to generate north of $32 million in cap space. They would just need to send back the difference between Wall’s salary and their cap space amount to absorb him. For example, they could send back Derrick Favors ($9.7 million) and another player earning $2 million for Wall.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall: Will not play for Rockets

Wall met with the Rockets recently and the two sides agreed to work toward finding a new team for the veteran guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Considering Wall's age and injury history, it's not overly surprising that the Rockets would prefer to favor young players, but preemptively announcing that Wall will not play in any games for the team is a fairly drastic step. Per Charania, Wall will be with the team when training camp begins later this month, but he will not play in any games as Houston presumably works toward finding a trade partner for the five-time All-Star, who appeared in 40 of 72 games last season. While Wall struggled to score efficiently, he still managed to put up 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, so while past knee and Achilles injuries remain a concern, Wall is young enough (31) that he could still reasonably help another franchise. With the Rockets claiming that they will not pursue a buyout of the two years and $91.7 million remaining on Wall's deal, the question is this: How many other teams will be interested in shouldering that financial burden?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for John Wall

The Houston Rockets and John Wall have agreed they would find him a new place to play next season. Here are some possible destinations for the five-time All-Star. The Houston Rockets and John Wall met on Tuesday afternoon and agreed that it would be best for the five-time All-Star plays somewhere else next season. According to Shams Charania (subscription required) of The Athletic, Wall will attend the Rockets training camp as they look to find a trade partner.
NBA
chatsports.com

The Los Angeles Lakers should want the Clippers to trade for John Wall

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Toyota Center on April 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images )
NBA
chatsports.com

Are The Sixers Targeting John Wall? Not Likely

As if there wasn’t already a dark cloud over Philadelphia, another rumor has come forward connecting the Sixers to a deal for Rockets point guard John Wall. According to Evan Dammarell of Fear The Sword and Locked on Cavs, the Houston Rockets are apparently interested in acquiring Ben Simmons from the Sixers. Should that be the case, John Wall would potentially be heading back to the Sixers in the deal.
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
621
Followers
570
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy