Keke Palmer Is Vogue Magazine’s “Met Gala MVP” For Diana Ross Inspired Look

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6TPk_0c0XsMvl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMU7R_0c0XsMvl00

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG21 / Getty

The 2021 Met Gala may have been almost a week ago but we can’t stop thinking about the best dressed “MVPs” of the night! Among our faves was Keke Palmer, who absolutely killed her Diana Ross-inspired look for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed night. And we’re not the only ones still swooning over the 28-year-old’s glam as Vogue Magazine unofficially named the actress as the night’s MVP in a post on their Instagram page.

“If 2021’s #MetGala had an MVP, it was @keke,” the caption read. “Her inspiration for the night was none other than the legendary @dianaross that was translated into a timeless and classic look from @sergiohudson’s spring 2022 collection.”

Diana Ross is known for her big hair, larger-than-life attitude, and glamourous, glittery dresses that are the epitome of fashion trends from the 1960s and 1970s, so when you think of American fashion, there’s no other person who comes to mind. “I love Diana. She calls herself ‘The Boss,” and I call myself ‘Big Boss,’ so I thought okay, [she] would be a great person to pull from,” Keke explained to Vogue of her Sergio Hudson’s spring 2022 look. “It was important for me that for my first Met gala I wear something eye-catching, but also something that’s timeless, so when I look back on it 20 years from now, I can say: ‘That could be worn today and still be just as fabulous.’”

But not only did the Emmy award-winning actress look absolutely stunning as she walked the Met Gala’s red carpet, she also kept those of us at home entertained as she hosted Vogue’s Met Gala live stream, interviewing celebrities as they made their way up the carpet and giving us more viral moments with her energetic and hilarious personality. Like this moment between her and Saweetie, as the two beauties gave us true Black Girl Magic, hyping each other’s look up and having some true girl talk.

“I’m excited, and I just know it’s going to be fun because I’m genuinely an excitable and curious person,” Palmer continued to Vogue about the night. “I can’t imagine how people are going to be expressing their ideas [about] ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’”

#Met Gala#Vogue Magazine#American
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

