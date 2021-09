The SMU Mustangs walked it off with a Hail Mary touchdown pass to take down Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Ruston, LA. SMU had the ball at the LA Tech 33-yard line with six seconds remaining, trailing 37-33. Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw one up for grabs into the end zone, and the ball was deflected, right into the hands of Roderick Roberson for an SMU game-winning touchdown as time expired.