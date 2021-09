Never mind the old school vs. new school debate of whether exit velocities matter in a vacuum. No one needs to get that riled up on a weekend. But in the first inning Saturday, the Colorado Rockies registered hits at 103.6, 103.3, 108.7 and 109.3 mph, as if the baseballs were drag-racing down an empty highway. Or put differently, the Rockies’ contact was consistent and loud.