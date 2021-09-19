COVID-19 outbreak reported at Santa Barbara County Jail

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office report that at least 65 inmates and four custodial staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 19, 2021.

According to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, the investigation started on Aug 20, 2021 with 11 inmates and one staff member who got infected in the South Module of the county jail. Out of the 65 inmates, 17 have recovered leaving a total of 48 active cases.

Authorities said they are monitoring the ill inmates, who are under quarantine and will be tested. At least one inmate has been hospitalized while two have received monoclonal antibody treatment.

Both agencies are working closely to mitigate the outbreak and oversee testing.

