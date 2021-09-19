CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art’s Love, For A Nurtured, Soul! Dusolina Giannini #Italian-American

By Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is filled with hardships. Life is filled with pain. It has its challenges. It has its hardships. And, of course, “life is unfair.” That’s what they say, anyway! Yet, there are ways of making it fair. For, who is one to understand life’s sorrows and sufferings, than those who have suffered the most? Who can fathom such an understanding than those, who have given love, consistently, only to learn that good people do not escape love’s heartache or suffering? There are ways for dealing with such a complex sorrow. Then again, there are those who convey such an intimate story, through a song.

