Denver, CO

Woman Killed While Crossing Broadway, Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Suspect Driver

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after a woman was killed while crossing the street early Saturday morning. Investigators say the driver took off.

(credit: CBS)

The deadly crash happened on Broadway between 9th and 10th after midnight.

Police continue to interview witnesses in hopes of releasing a suspect description. The victim has not been identified.

