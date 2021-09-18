WATCH: Deion Smith goes full Randy Moss for the touchdown

After coming out slow the last couple of games, the LSU Tigers offense came out swinging on the opening drive. Quarterback Max Johnson led the team right down the field after his opening deep pass of the game falls incomplete. Johnson was five for five with 56 yards passing. The team was looking to get Kayshon Boutte going early on.

However, it was wide receiver Deion Smith that made the play for the touchdown. He did his best Randy Moss impression as he went over the top of the cornerback to score the touchdown. The Tigers converted two third downs to extend the drive when Johnson went to Jack Bech.

Check out this play to Smith:

The Tigers weren’t done as Derek Stingley Jr was ready to make his mark on the game. The junior forced a fumble that was scooped up by Andre Anthony for the second touchdown in a matter of moments.

LSU up 14-0 very quickly.