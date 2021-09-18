CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

WATCH: Deion Smith goes full Randy Moss for the touchdown

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQJWy_0c0Xrp7h00

After coming out slow the last couple of games, the LSU Tigers offense came out swinging on the opening drive. Quarterback Max Johnson led the team right down the field after his opening deep pass of the game falls incomplete. Johnson was five for five with 56 yards passing. The team was looking to get Kayshon Boutte going early on.

However, it was wide receiver Deion Smith that made the play for the touchdown. He did his best Randy Moss impression as he went over the top of the cornerback to score the touchdown. The Tigers converted two third downs to extend the drive when Johnson went to Jack Bech.

Check out this play to Smith:

The Tigers weren’t done as Derek Stingley Jr was ready to make his mark on the game. The junior forced a fumble that was scooped up by Andre Anthony for the second touchdown in a matter of moments.

LSU up 14-0 very quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Randy Moss re-enacts Tom Brady's Lombardi Trophy throw

One of the biggest questions of the offseason — what would’ve happened if Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy toss went haywire?. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade, Brady made headlines multiple times. While on the water, Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to tight end Cameron Brate — who was across the water on another boat.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Moss
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Fuller shares the advice he got from Randy Moss to win deep balls

The Miami Dolphins offense is set to receive a major, major boost in their bid to create explosive plays. Miami played Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and saw just two of their wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, catch a football. But the Dolphins are ready to welcome Will Fuller into the mix in Week 2 — Fuller is set to return from a 6-game suspension he received last season.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

On verge of NFL return, Dolphins' Will Fuller reflects on Randy Moss' impact

MIAMI GARDENS — Will Fuller is fast and exciting and he's certainly fresh, not having played a football game since November of last season. Fuller's NFL-mandated suspension for a performance-enhancing drug positive test is about to expire, though, and he's scheduled to make his Dolphins debut on Sunday. "I tried...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Derek Stingley#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Mossed#Lsufootball
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kittle has hilarious response to Jimmy G's big running game

The 49ers have a mobile quarterback, and his name is Trey ... Jimmy Garoppolo. Surprisingly, Garoppolo had the second-most rushing attempts Sunday by a 49er in their 17-11 Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Garoppolo was forced to extend plays with his legs as the 49ers' rushing attack was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
Yardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy