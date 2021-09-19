CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

1 dead after shooting Saturday in KCK

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ4AQ_0c0XrhJ700

Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a Saturday fatal shooting at 3rd and Richmond Avenue.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased 62-year-old woman, Lillian V. Jackson, inside of a vehicle.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Richmond, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy