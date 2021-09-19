Kash Ali Batters Roman Gorst Into 7th Round Submission
While serving as half of the main event, heavyweight fighter Kash Ali (20-1, 11 KO’s) picked up his latest victory. Ali accomplished this by stopping the outgunned Roman Gorst (7-2, 6 KO’s) in the seventh round of their affair. This marks his fifth consecutive victory since suffering his sole professional loss to David Price on March 30, 2019. This also stood as the first defense of his IBF European heavyweight title. Ali snatched up the vacant strap in his last outing against Tomas Salek.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 0